Celtics vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of the league's top scorers hit the court when Jayson Tatum (sixth, 30 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (49-23) visit De'Aaron Fox (13th, 25.5 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (43-28) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics are 5-point favorites.
Celtics vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics vs. Kings Score Prediction
- Prediction: - Kings 118 - Celtics 117
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Kings
- Pick ATS: Kings (+ 5)
- Pick OU:
Under (238.5)
- The Kings (40-30-1 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 6.3% more often than the Celtics (36-33-3) this year.
- Boston (20-25-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 5 points or more this season (43.5%) than Sacramento (3-2) does as a 5+-point underdog (60%).
- Boston's games have gone over the total 52.8% of the time this season (38 out of 72), which is more often than Sacramento's games have (36 out of 71).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 47-20, a better mark than the Kings have posted (12-14) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Celtics Performance Insights
- Boston has been led by its offense, as it ranks fourth-best in the NBA by averaging 117.6 points per game. It ranks seventh in the league in points allowed (112.3 per contest).
- The Celtics are dishing out 26.3 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Celtics rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 15.9 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown.
- So far this season, Boston has taken 52.2% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's buckets. It has shot 47.8% from three-point land (38% of the team's baskets).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.