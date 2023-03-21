De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (43-28) are 5.5-point underdogs against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (49-23) Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game tips off at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS. The matchup's over/under is set at 238.5.

Celtics vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -5.5 238.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In 23 games this season, Boston and its opponents have gone over 238.5 combined points.

Boston's games this season have had an average of 229.9 points, 8.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics are 37-35-0 against the spread this season.

Boston has won 47, or 70.1%, of the 67 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Boston has won 28 of its 42 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Kings Total Facts Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 23 31.9% 117.6 238.6 112.3 230.6 227.5 Kings 35 49.3% 121 238.6 118.3 230.6 235.9

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their last 10 contests.

Six of Celtics' past 10 outings have hit the over.

Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (18-17-0) than it has in road affairs (19-18-0).

The Celtics record just 0.7 fewer points per game (117.6) than the Kings allow (118.3).

Boston is 25-10 against the spread and 32-3 overall when scoring more than 118.3 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Celtics vs. Kings Betting Splits

Celtics and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 37-35 20-24 38-34 Kings 40-31 3-2 36-35

Celtics vs. Kings Point Insights

Scoring Insights Celtics Kings 117.6 Points Scored (PG) 121 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 25-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-17 32-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 40-12 112.3 Points Allowed (PG) 118.3 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 33-26 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-8 43-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.