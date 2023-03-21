How to Watch the Celtics vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (43-28) face the Boston Celtics (49-23) on March 21, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Celtics vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBA TV
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (49.3%).
- Boston is 23-1 when it shoots higher than 49.3% from the field.
- The Kings are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
- The 117.6 points per game the Celtics put up are only 0.7 fewer points than the Kings allow (118.3).
- Boston has a 32-3 record when scoring more than 118.3 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are posting 120.7 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 114.8 points per contest.
- Boston gives up 111.9 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 112.6 in away games.
- In home games, the Celtics are making 0.3 more treys per game (16.1) than away from home (15.8). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (37.8%) compared to in road games (37.4%).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Payton Pritchard
|Out
|Heel
