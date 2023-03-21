Jaylen Brown and Domantas Sabonis are two players to watch on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (49-23) take on the Sacramento Kings (43-28) at Golden 1 Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on NBA TV with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Celtics vs. Kings

Game Day: Tuesday, March 21

Tuesday, March 21 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Jayson Tatum, Sabonis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Celtics' Last Game

On Saturday, in their last game, the Celtics fell to the Jazz 118-117. With 25 points, Brown was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 25 4 6 0 0 4 Grant Williams 23 4 2 0 0 7 Malcolm Brogdon 16 5 4 0 0 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum posts 30.0 points and 8.9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.7 assists, shooting 45.7% from the field and 34.4% from downtown with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in league).

Brown averages 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White averages 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon is posting 14.7 points, 3.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Marcus Smart posts a team-high 6.4 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.3 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 33.4% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 26.0 9.2 4.5 0.8 0.5 2.8 Jaylen Brown 27.7 6.2 4.2 1.4 0.4 2.4 Derrick White 12.4 4.1 4.1 0.5 0.8 1.2 Al Horford 10.0 5.3 3.8 0.4 1.0 2.6 Marcus Smart 10.2 1.7 3.9 1.9 0.2 1.9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.