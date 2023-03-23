A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) or the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 7:15 PM on Thursday.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Arkansas matchup.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

UConn has put together a 23-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, 19 out of the Huskies' 33 games have gone over the point total.

Arkansas has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.

A total of 14 Razorbacks games this season have gone over the point total.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), UConn is fourth-best in the country. It is four spots below that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Huskies have experienced the 53rd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the start of the season to +900.

UConn has a 10% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.