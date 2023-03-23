A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) or the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 7:15 PM on Thursday.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Arkansas matchup.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-4.5) 140.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UConn (-4) 140 -195 +165 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet UConn (-4) 139.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

  • UConn has put together a 23-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • So far this season, 19 out of the Huskies' 33 games have gone over the point total.
  • Arkansas has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.
  • A total of 14 Razorbacks games this season have gone over the point total.

UConn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +900
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), UConn is fourth-best in the country. It is four spots below that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.
  • The Huskies have experienced the 53rd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the start of the season to +900.
  • UConn has a 10% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

