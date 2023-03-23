A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (27-8) and the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) playing on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. The NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 7:15 PM.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

UConn has compiled a 23-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Huskies and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 19 out of 33 times this season.

Arkansas is 17-16-2 ATS this year.

The Razorbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 35 times this year.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), UConn is fourth-best in college basketball. It is four spots below that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Huskies have had the 53rd-biggest change this season, improving from +8000 at the beginning to +900.

Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 10% chance of winning the national championship.

