A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) and No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) to determine which of the squads is heading to the West Regional final when it tips off on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 7:15 PM, airing on CBS.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Arkansas matchup.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

UConn has covered 23 times in 33 games with a spread this season.

A total of 19 out of the Huskies' 33 games this season have gone over the point total.

Arkansas has put together a 17-16-2 ATS record so far this year.

In the Razorbacks' 35 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), UConn is fourth-best in the country. It is four spots below that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Huskies have experienced the 53rd-biggest change this season, improving from +8000 at the beginning to +900.

UConn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 10%.

