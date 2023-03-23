A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) and No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) to determine which of the squads is heading to the West Regional final when it tips off on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 7:15 PM, airing on CBS.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Arkansas matchup.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-4.5) 140.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UConn (-4.5) 140 -195 +165 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet UConn (-4) 139.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

  • UConn has covered 23 times in 33 games with a spread this season.
  • A total of 19 out of the Huskies' 33 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Arkansas has put together a 17-16-2 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Razorbacks' 35 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

UConn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +900
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), UConn is fourth-best in the country. It is four spots below that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Huskies have experienced the 53rd-biggest change this season, improving from +8000 at the beginning to +900.
  • UConn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 10%.

