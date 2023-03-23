A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) and No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) to decide which of the squads is heading to the West Regional final when it tips off on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 7:15 PM, airing on CBS.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Arkansas matchup.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-3.5) 140.5 -185 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UConn (-3.5) 140 -180 +155 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet UConn (-3.5) 140.5 -179 +150 Bet on this game with PointsBet

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

  • UConn has compiled a 23-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over 19 out of 33 times this season.
  • Arkansas has covered 17 times in 35 chances against the spread this year.
  • In the Razorbacks' 35 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

UConn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +900
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), UConn is fourth-best in the country. It is four spots below that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.
  • Oddsmakers have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +8000 at the start of the season to +900. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 53rd-biggest change.
  • With odds of +900, UConn has been given a 10% chance of winning the national championship.

