A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) and No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) to decide which of the squads is heading to the West Regional final when it tips off on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 7:15 PM, airing on CBS.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

UConn has compiled a 23-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over 19 out of 33 times this season.

Arkansas has covered 17 times in 35 chances against the spread this year.

In the Razorbacks' 35 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), UConn is fourth-best in the country. It is four spots below that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +8000 at the start of the season to +900. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 53rd-biggest change.

With odds of +900, UConn has been given a 10% chance of winning the national championship.

