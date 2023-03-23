UConn vs. Arkansas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) and No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) to decide which of the squads is heading to the West Regional final when it tips off on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 7:15 PM, airing on CBS.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Arkansas matchup.
UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
UConn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-3.5)
|140.5
|-185
|+155
|DraftKings
|UConn (-3.5)
|140
|-180
|+155
|PointsBet
|UConn (-3.5)
|140.5
|-179
|+150
UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- UConn has compiled a 23-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over 19 out of 33 times this season.
- Arkansas has covered 17 times in 35 chances against the spread this year.
- In the Razorbacks' 35 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +900
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), UConn is fourth-best in the country. It is four spots below that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.
- Oddsmakers have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +8000 at the start of the season to +900. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 53rd-biggest change.
- With odds of +900, UConn has been given a 10% chance of winning the national championship.
