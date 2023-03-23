A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (27-8) taking the court against the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. This NCAA Tournament matchup tips at 7:15 PM, with the winner advancing to the West Regional final.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Arkansas matchup.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

UConn has covered 23 times in 33 games with a spread this season.

In the Huskies' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.

Arkansas has covered 17 times in 35 chances against the spread this year.

So far this season, 14 out of the Razorbacks' 35 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 UConn is fourth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), but only eighth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Huskies' national championship odds have jumped from +8000 at the start of the season to +1000, the 53rd-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +1000, UConn has been given a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

