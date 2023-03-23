A berth in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) or the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) when the teams square off in the Sweet 16. This contest tips off at 7:15 PM on Thursday.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Arkansas matchup.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

UConn is 23-10-0 ATS this season.

The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over 19 out of 33 times this season.

Arkansas is 17-16-2 ATS this year.

A total of 14 Razorbacks games this season have hit the over.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), UConn is third-best in the country. It is five spots below that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Huskies have experienced the 53rd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +900.

UConn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 10%.

