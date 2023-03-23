A berth in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) or the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 7:15 PM on Thursday.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Arkansas matchup.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

UConn has covered 23 times in 33 games with a spread this season.

A total of 19 out of the Huskies' 33 games this season have hit the over.

Arkansas has covered 17 times in 35 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of 14 Razorbacks games this season have hit the over.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 UConn's national championship odds (+900) place it third-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only eighth-best.

Bookmakers have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +8000 at the start of the season to +900. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 53rd-biggest change.

UConn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 10%.

