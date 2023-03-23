The No. 8-seed Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) are ready for a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) on Thursday at 7:15 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at T-Mobile Arena airing on CBS.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Arkansas matchup in this article.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

UConn is 23-10-0 ATS this season.

A total of 19 out of the Huskies' 33 games this season have hit the over.

Arkansas has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.

The Razorbacks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 35 times this year.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 Sportsbooks rate UConn higher (fourth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (eighth-best).

Sportsbooks have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +900. Among all teams in the country, that is the 53rd-biggest change.

With odds of +900, UConn has been given a 10% chance of winning the national championship.

