UConn vs. Arkansas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
The No. 8-seed Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) are ready for a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) on Thursday at 7:15 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at T-Mobile Arena airing on CBS.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Arkansas matchup in this article.
UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
UConn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-3.5)
|139.5
|-185
|+150
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|UConn (-3.5)
|139.5
|-175
|+150
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|UConn (-3.5)
|139.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- UConn is 23-10-0 ATS this season.
- A total of 19 out of the Huskies' 33 games this season have hit the over.
- Arkansas has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.
- The Razorbacks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 35 times this year.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +900
- Sportsbooks rate UConn higher (fourth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (eighth-best).
- Sportsbooks have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +900. Among all teams in the country, that is the 53rd-biggest change.
- With odds of +900, UConn has been given a 10% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.