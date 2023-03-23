A place in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) or the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) when the teams square off in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 7:15 PM on Thursday.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Arkansas matchup.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

UConn has compiled a 23-10-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of 19 out of the Huskies' 33 games this season have gone over the point total.

Arkansas has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.

So far this season, 14 out of the Razorbacks' 35 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 UConn is fourth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), but only eighth-best, according to computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +8000 at the start of the season to +900. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 53rd-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 10% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.