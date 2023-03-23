A place in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) or the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) when the teams square off in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 7:15 PM on Thursday.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Arkansas matchup.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-3.5) 139.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UConn (-3.5) 139.5 -175 +150 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet UConn (-3.5) 139.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with PointsBet

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

  • UConn has compiled a 23-10-0 record against the spread this season.
  • A total of 19 out of the Huskies' 33 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Arkansas has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.
  • So far this season, 14 out of the Razorbacks' 35 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

UConn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +900
  • UConn is fourth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), but only eighth-best, according to computer rankings.
  • Bookmakers have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +8000 at the start of the season to +900. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 53rd-biggest change.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 10% chance of winning the national championship.

