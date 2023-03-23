A berth in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) or the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) when the teams square off in the Sweet 16. This contest tips off at 7:15 PM on Thursday.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Arkansas matchup in this article.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

UConn has compiled a 23-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Huskies games have hit the over 19 out of 33 times this season.

Arkansas has put together a 17-16-2 ATS record so far this season.

Razorbacks games have gone over the point total 14 out of 35 times this year.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 UConn's national championship odds (+900) place it fourth-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only eighth-best.

The Huskies have experienced the 53rd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the start of the season to +900.

UConn has a 10% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

