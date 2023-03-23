A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) or the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) when the teams square off in the Sweet 16. This contest tips off at 7:15 PM on Thursday.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

UConn has put together a 23-10-0 record against the spread this season.

The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over 19 out of 33 times this season.

Arkansas has covered 17 times in 35 games with a spread this year.

In the Razorbacks' 35 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), UConn is fourth-best in college basketball. It is four spots below that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +900. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 53rd-biggest change.

The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its +900 moneyline odds, is 10%.

