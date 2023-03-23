UConn vs. Arkansas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) or the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) when the teams square off in the Sweet 16. This contest tips off at 7:15 PM on Thursday.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
UConn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-3.5)
|140.5
|-185
|+150

|DraftKings
|UConn (-3.5)
|139.5
|-175
|+150

|PointsBet
|UConn (-3.5)
|139.5
|-175
|+145

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- UConn has put together a 23-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over 19 out of 33 times this season.
- Arkansas has covered 17 times in 35 games with a spread this year.
- In the Razorbacks' 35 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +900
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), UConn is fourth-best in college basketball. It is four spots below that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.
- Bookmakers have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +900. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 53rd-biggest change.
- The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its +900 moneyline odds, is 10%.
