UConn vs. Arkansas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 matchup will feature the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (27-8) and the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) playing on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. The NCAA Tournament contest starts at 7:15 PM.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
UConn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-3.5)
|140.5
|-185
|+150
|DraftKings
|UConn (-3.5)
|139.5
|-175
|+150
|PointsBet
|UConn (-3.5)
|139.5
|-175
|+145
UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- UConn has compiled a 23-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- Huskies games have hit the over 19 out of 33 times this season.
- Arkansas has covered 17 times in 35 games with a spread this season.
- So far this year, 14 out of the Razorbacks' 35 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +900
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), UConn is fourth-best in the country. It is four spots below that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Huskies have had the 53rd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +900.
- With odds of +900, UConn has been given a 10% chance of winning the national championship.
