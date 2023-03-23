A Sweet 16 matchup will feature the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (27-8) and the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) playing on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. The NCAA Tournament contest starts at 7:15 PM.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

UConn has compiled a 23-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Huskies games have hit the over 19 out of 33 times this season.

Arkansas has covered 17 times in 35 games with a spread this season.

So far this year, 14 out of the Razorbacks' 35 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), UConn is fourth-best in the country. It is four spots below that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Huskies have had the 53rd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +900.

With odds of +900, UConn has been given a 10% chance of winning the national championship.

