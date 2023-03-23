Thursday's contest that pits the UConn Huskies (27-8) versus the Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 73-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:15 PM on March 23.

Based on our computer prediction, Arkansas is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 4.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 140.5 over/under.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Line: UConn -4.5

UConn -4.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -190, Arkansas +160

UConn vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 73, Arkansas 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: Arkansas (+4.5)



Arkansas (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



UConn is 20-9-0 against the spread this season compared to Arkansas' 15-18-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Huskies are 18-11-0 and the Razorbacks are 15-18-0. The teams combine to score 152.8 points per game, 12.3 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 contests, UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Arkansas has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies' +482 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.5 points per game (31st in college basketball) while allowing 64.7 per outing (38th in college basketball).

The 36 rebounds per game UConn averages rank 12th in college basketball, and are 10 more than the 26 its opponents grab per outing.

UConn hits 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 4.1 more than its opponents (5).

The Huskies average 101.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (12th in college basketball), and allow 83.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball).

UConn has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (217th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.3 (143rd in college basketball).

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks are outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game, with a +243 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.3 points per game (115th in college basketball) and give up 67.4 per outing (98th in college basketball).

Arkansas grabs 32.6 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball) while allowing 29.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.3 boards per game.

Arkansas knocks down 5 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.1. It shoots 31.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.6%.

Arkansas has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.4 per game (234th in college basketball) while forcing 13.6 (62nd in college basketball).

