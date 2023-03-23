Thursday's contest at T-Mobile Arena has the UConn Huskies (27-8) taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) at 7:15 PM (on March 23). Our computer prediction projects a 73-69 victory for UConn, who is a small favorite based on our model.

According to our computer prediction, Arkansas is projected to cover the spread (4.5) against UConn. The two sides are expected to exceed the 140.5 over/under.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Line: UConn -4.5

UConn -4.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -190, Arkansas +160

UConn vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 73, Arkansas 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: Arkansas (+4.5)



Arkansas (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



UConn is 20-9-0 against the spread, while Arkansas' ATS record this season is 15-18-0. The Huskies are 18-11-0 and the Razorbacks are 15-18-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams average 152.8 points per game, 12.3 more points than this matchup's total. UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 games, while Arkansas has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies' +482 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.5 points per game (31st in college basketball) while giving up 64.7 per outing (38th in college basketball).

UConn records 36 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 26 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10 boards per game.

UConn makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball) while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc (68th in college basketball). It is making 4.1 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5 per game while shooting 30.3%.

The Huskies rank 12th in college basketball with 101.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 16th in college basketball defensively with 83.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UConn and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Huskies commit 12.2 per game (217th in college basketball) and force 12.3 (143rd in college basketball play).

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks are outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game, with a +243 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.3 points per game (115th in college basketball) and allow 67.4 per contest (98th in college basketball).

Arkansas ranks 117th in the nation at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.3 more than the 29.3 its opponents average.

Arkansas knocks down 5 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.1 on average.

Arkansas has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 12.4 (234th in college basketball) while forcing 13.6 (62nd in college basketball).

