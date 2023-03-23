Thursday's game features the UConn Huskies (27-8) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) facing off at T-Mobile Arena (on March 23) at 7:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-69 victory for UConn.

Based on our computer prediction, UConn is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) versus Arkansas. The two sides are projected to go over the 140.5 over/under.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Line: UConn -3.5

UConn -3.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -185, Arkansas +155

UConn vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 73, Arkansas 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: UConn (-3.5)



UConn (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



UConn has gone 20-9-0 against the spread, while Arkansas' ATS record this season is 15-18-0. A total of 18 out of the Huskies' games this season have hit the over, and 15 of the Razorbacks' games have gone over. The teams score an average of 152.8 points per game, 12.3 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. Arkansas has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies are outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game with a +482 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.5 points per game (31st in college basketball) and allow 64.7 per contest (38th in college basketball).

UConn ranks 12th in the country at 36 rebounds per game. That's 10 more than the 26 its opponents average.

UConn connects on 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 4.1 more than its opponents (5). It is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc (68th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.3%.

The Huskies rank 12th in college basketball by averaging 101.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 16th in college basketball, allowing 83.7 points per 100 possessions.

UConn and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Huskies commit 12.2 per game (217th in college basketball) and force 12.3 (143rd in college basketball action).

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game (posting 74.3 points per game, 115th in college basketball, and giving up 67.4 per outing, 98th in college basketball) and have a +243 scoring differential.

The 32.6 rebounds per game Arkansas accumulates rank 117th in college basketball, 3.3 more than the 29.3 its opponents record.

Arkansas hits 5 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.1 on average.

Arkansas has won the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 12.4 (234th in college basketball) while forcing 13.6 (62nd in college basketball).

