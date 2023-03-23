Thursday's contest that pits the UConn Huskies (27-8) against the Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 73-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:15 PM on March 23.

According to our computer prediction, UConn should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 3.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 139.5 over/under.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Line: UConn -3.5

UConn -3.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -185, Arkansas +150

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

UConn vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 73, Arkansas 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: UConn (-3.5)



UConn (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



UConn is 20-9-0 against the spread this season compared to Arkansas' 15-18-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Huskies are 18-11-0 and the Razorbacks are 15-18-0. The two teams combine to score 152.8 points per game, 13.3 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 contests, UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Arkansas has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies outscore opponents by 13.8 points per game (scoring 78.5 points per game to rank 31st in college basketball while allowing 64.7 per outing to rank 38th in college basketball) and have a +482 scoring differential overall.

The 36 rebounds per game UConn averages rank 12th in college basketball, and are 10 more than the 26 its opponents grab per outing.

UConn connects on 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 4.1 more than its opponents (5).

The Huskies average 101.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (12th in college basketball), and give up 83.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball).

UConn forces 12.3 turnovers per game (143rd in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (216th in college basketball play).

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game (posting 74.3 points per game, 115th in college basketball, and conceding 67.4 per outing, 98th in college basketball) and have a +243 scoring differential.

Arkansas is 117th in the country at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.3 more than the 29.3 its opponents average.

Arkansas makes 5 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball) at a 31.3% rate (325th in college basketball), compared to the 5.1 its opponents make, shooting 30.6% from deep.

Arkansas has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.4 per game (234th in college basketball) while forcing 13.6 (62nd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.