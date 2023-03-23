Thursday's contest features the UConn Huskies (27-8) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) squaring off at T-Mobile Arena (on March 23) at 7:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-69 victory for UConn.

According to our computer prediction, UConn is projected to cover the spread (3.5) versus Arkansas. The two teams are projected to exceed the 139.5 over/under.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Line: UConn -3.5

UConn -3.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -185, Arkansas +150

UConn vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 73, Arkansas 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: UConn (-3.5)



UConn (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



UConn has gone 20-9-0 against the spread, while Arkansas' ATS record this season is 15-18-0. The Huskies have gone over the point total in 18 games, while Razorbacks games have gone over 15 times. The teams score an average of 152.8 points per game, 13.3 more points than this matchup's total. UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the past 10 games. Arkansas has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies have a +482 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.8 points per game. They're putting up 78.5 points per game to rank 30th in college basketball and are giving up 64.7 per contest to rank 38th in college basketball.

UConn is 12th in the nation at 36 rebounds per game. That's 10 more than the 26 its opponents average.

UConn connects on 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 4.1 more than its opponents (5).

The Huskies rank 12th in college basketball with 101.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 16th in college basketball defensively with 83.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UConn forces 12.3 turnovers per game (143rd in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (216th in college basketball action).

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks put up 74.3 points per game (115th in college basketball) while giving up 67.4 per contest (98th in college basketball). They have a +243 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Arkansas wins the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. It collects 32.6 rebounds per game, 117th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.3.

Arkansas knocks down 5 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.1. It shoots 31.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.6%.

Arkansas has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (234th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than the 13.6 it forces (62nd in college basketball).

