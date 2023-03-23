Thursday's game between the UConn Huskies (27-8) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 73-69 based on our computer prediction, with UConn coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:15 PM on March 23.

According to our computer prediction, UConn should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 3.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 139.5 over/under.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Line: UConn -3.5

UConn -3.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -185, Arkansas +150

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

UConn vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 73, Arkansas 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: UConn (-3.5)



UConn (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



UConn is 20-9-0 against the spread this season compared to Arkansas' 15-18-0 ATS record. The Huskies have gone over the point total in 18 games, while Razorbacks games have gone over 15 times. The two teams score 152.8 points per game, 13.3 more points than this matchup's total. UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests, while Arkansas has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies have a +482 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.8 points per game. They're putting up 78.5 points per game to rank 30th in college basketball and are allowing 64.7 per contest to rank 38th in college basketball.

UConn ranks 12th in the country at 36.0 rebounds per game. That's 10.0 more than the 26.0 its opponents average.

UConn hits 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 4.1 more than its opponents (5.0). It is shooting 36.2% from deep (69th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.3%.

The Huskies put up 101.6 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball), while allowing 83.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball).

UConn and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Huskies commit 12.2 per game (216th in college basketball) and force 12.3 (143rd in college basketball action).

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks' +243 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.3 points per game (115th in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per contest (98th in college basketball).

Arkansas wins the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. It records 32.6 rebounds per game, 117th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.3.

Arkansas connects on 5.0 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.1. It shoots 31.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.6%.

Arkansas has won the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 12.4 (234th in college basketball) while forcing 13.6 (62nd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.