Thursday's game that pits the UConn Huskies (27-8) against the Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 73-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:15 PM on March 23.

According to our computer prediction, UConn projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup versus Arkansas. The over/under is currently listed at 140.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Line: UConn -3.5

UConn -3.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -185, Arkansas +150

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

UConn vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 73, Arkansas 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: UConn (-3.5)



UConn (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



UConn is 20-9-0 against the spread this season compared to Arkansas' 15-18-0 ATS record. The Huskies are 18-11-0 and the Razorbacks are 15-18-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams score 152.8 points per game, 12.3 more points than this matchup's total. UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests, while Arkansas has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies are outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game with a +482 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.5 points per game (30th in college basketball) and allow 64.7 per outing (38th in college basketball).

UConn wins the rebound battle by 10 boards on average. It records 36 rebounds per game, which ranks 12th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 26 per contest.

UConn hits 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball) at a 36.2% rate (69th in college basketball), compared to the 5 per game its opponents make at a 30.3% rate.

The Huskies' 101.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 12th in college basketball, and the 83.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 16th in college basketball.

UConn forces 12.3 turnovers per game (143rd in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (216th in college basketball play).

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks are outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game, with a +243 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.3 points per game (115th in college basketball) and allow 67.4 per contest (98th in college basketball).

The 32.6 rebounds per game Arkansas accumulates rank 117th in the country, 3.3 more than the 29.3 its opponents pull down.

Arkansas knocks down 5 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.1. It shoots 31.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.6%.

Arkansas has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.4 (234th in college basketball) while forcing 13.6 (62nd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.