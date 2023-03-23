Thursday's contest features the UConn Huskies (27-8) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) clashing at T-Mobile Arena (on March 23) at 7:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-69 victory for UConn.

According to our computer prediction, UConn is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 3.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 140.5 total.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Line: UConn -3.5

UConn -3.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -185, Arkansas +150

UConn vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 73, Arkansas 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: UConn (-3.5)



UConn (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



UConn is 20-9-0 against the spread this season compared to Arkansas' 15-18-0 ATS record. The Huskies have an 18-11-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Razorbacks have a record of 15-18-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score 152.8 points per game, 12.3 more points than this matchup's total. UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the past 10 games. Arkansas has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies average 78.5 points per game (31st in college basketball) while allowing 64.7 per contest (38th in college basketball). They have a +482 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.8 points per game.

UConn wins the rebound battle by 10 boards on average. It collects 36 rebounds per game, which ranks 12th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 26 per contest.

UConn makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 4.1 more than its opponents (5). It is shooting 36.2% from deep (69th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.3%.

The Huskies' 101.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 12th in college basketball, and the 83.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 16th in college basketball.

UConn forces 12.3 turnovers per game (143rd in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (216th in college basketball play).

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks are outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game, with a +243 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.3 points per game (115th in college basketball) and allow 67.4 per contest (98th in college basketball).

Arkansas ranks 117th in the nation at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.3 more than the 29.3 its opponents average.

Arkansas hits 5 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball) at a 31.3% rate (324th in college basketball), compared to the 5.1 its opponents make, shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc.

Arkansas has won the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 12.4 (234th in college basketball) while forcing 13.6 (62nd in college basketball).

