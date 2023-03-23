Thursday's game between the UConn Huskies (27-8) and Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) matching up at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 73-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on March 23.

According to our computer prediction, UConn is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 3.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 140.5 total.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: CBS

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Line: UConn -3.5

Point Total: 140.5

Moneyline (To Win): UConn -185, Arkansas +150

UConn vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 73, Arkansas 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: UConn (-3.5)



UConn (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



UConn's record against the spread so far this season is 20-9-0, and Arkansas' is 15-18-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Huskies are 18-11-0 and the Razorbacks are 15-18-0. The teams score 152.8 points per game, 12.3 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 contests, UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Arkansas has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies' +482 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.5 points per game (31st in college basketball) while giving up 64.7 per contest (38th in college basketball).

UConn is 12th in the country at 36 rebounds per game. That's 10 more than the 26 its opponents average.

UConn makes 4.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.1 (30th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.

The Huskies average 101.6 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball), while giving up 83.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball).

UConn has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (216th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.3 (143rd in college basketball).

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks have a +243 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 74.3 points per game, 115th in college basketball, and are giving up 67.4 per outing to rank 98th in college basketball.

Arkansas wins the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. It collects 32.6 rebounds per game, 117th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.3.

Arkansas makes 5 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.1 on average.

Arkansas has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.4 (234th in college basketball) while forcing 13.6 (62nd in college basketball).

