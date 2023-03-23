Thursday's game between the UConn Huskies (27-8) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 73-69 based on our computer prediction, with UConn coming out on top. Game time is at 7:15 PM on March 23.

Based on our computer prediction, Arkansas is projected to cover the point spread (4.5) versus UConn. The two sides are expected to go over the 140.5 total.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Line: UConn -4.5

UConn -4.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -190, Arkansas +160

UConn vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 73, Arkansas 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: Arkansas (+4.5)



Arkansas (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



UConn has compiled a 20-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Arkansas is 15-18-0. A total of 18 out of the Huskies' games this season have gone over the point total, and 15 of the Razorbacks' games have gone over. The two teams combine to score 152.8 points per game, 12.3 more points than this matchup's total. UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the last 10 contests. Arkansas has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies' +482 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.5 points per game (31st in college basketball) while allowing 64.7 per contest (38th in college basketball).

UConn ranks 12th in the country at 36.0 rebounds per game. That's 10.0 more than the 26.0 its opponents average.

UConn makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball) while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc (68th in college basketball). It is making 4.1 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.0 per game while shooting 30.3%.

The Huskies rank 12th in college basketball by averaging 101.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 16th in college basketball, allowing 83.7 points per 100 possessions.

UConn forces 12.3 turnovers per game (143rd in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (216th in college basketball action).

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks' +243 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.3 points per game (115th in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per outing (98th in college basketball).

Arkansas is 117th in the country at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.3 more than the 29.3 its opponents average.

Arkansas connects on 5.0 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.1. It shoots 31.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.6%.

Arkansas has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 12.4 (234th in college basketball) while forcing 13.6 (62nd in college basketball).

