Thursday's contest between the UConn Huskies (27-8) and Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) matching up at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 73-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on March 23.

Based on our computer prediction, UConn projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup against Arkansas. The over/under has been set at 139.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: CBS

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Line: UConn -3.5

Point Total: 139.5

Moneyline (To Win): UConn -190, Arkansas +155

UConn vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 73, Arkansas 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: UConn (-3.5)



UConn (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



UConn is 20-9-0 against the spread this season compared to Arkansas' 15-18-0 ATS record. A total of 18 out of the Huskies' games this season have gone over the point total, and 15 of the Razorbacks' games have gone over. The two teams combine to score 152.8 points per game, 13.3 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 contests, UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Arkansas has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies average 78.5 points per game (31st in college basketball) while giving up 64.7 per outing (38th in college basketball). They have a +482 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.8 points per game.

UConn wins the rebound battle by 10.0 boards on average. It records 36.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 12th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 26.0 per outing.

UConn hits 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 4.1 more than its opponents (5.0). It is shooting 36.2% from deep (69th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.3%.

The Huskies' 101.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 12th in college basketball, and the 83.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 16th in college basketball.

UConn forces 12.3 turnovers per game (143rd in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (216th in college basketball play).

