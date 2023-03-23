Thursday's Sweet 16 matchup between the UConn Huskies and the Arkansas Razorbacks at T-Mobile Arena at 7:15 PM ET features the Huskies' Adama Sanogo and the Razorbacks' Anthony Black as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch UConn vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UConn's Last Game

UConn won its most recent game versus Saint Mary's (CA), 70-55, on Sunday. Sanogo starred with 24 points, and also had eight boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 24 8 0 0 1 0 Tristen Newton 13 3 5 1 1 3 Jordan Hawkins 12 0 0 0 0 4

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo puts up 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.2 assists, shooting 60.5% from the floor.

Tristen Newton paces his squad in assists per contest (4.7), and also puts up 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Hawkins puts up 15.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Andre Jackson posts 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Alex Karaban is putting up 9.4 points, 1.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)