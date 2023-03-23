Thursday's Sweet 16 game between the UConn Huskies and the Arkansas Razorbacks at T-Mobile Arena at 7:15 PM ET features the Huskies' Adama Sanogo and the Razorbacks' Anthony Black as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch UConn vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

CBS

UConn's Last Game

On Sunday, in its most recent game, UConn defeated Saint Mary's (CA) 70-55. With 24 points, Sanogo was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 24 8 0 0 1 0 Tristen Newton 13 3 5 1 1 3 Jordan Hawkins 12 0 0 0 0 4

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo leads his squad in both points (17.3) and rebounds (7.5) per game, and also averages 1.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Tristen Newton averages a team-best 4.7 assists per game. He is also putting up 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds, shooting 37.8% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jordan Hawkins is posting 15.9 points, 1.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Andre Jackson posts 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the field.

Alex Karaban posts 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 40.9% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)