Top UConn Players to Watch vs. Arkansas - Sweet 16
Thursday's Sweet 16 game between the UConn Huskies and the Arkansas Razorbacks at T-Mobile Arena at 7:15 PM ET features the Huskies' Adama Sanogo and the Razorbacks' Anthony Black as players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch UConn vs. Arkansas
- Game Day: Thursday, March 23
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV
UConn's Last Game
On Sunday, in its most recent game, UConn defeated Saint Mary's (CA) 70-55. With 24 points, Sanogo was its high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Adama Sanogo
|24
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tristen Newton
|13
|3
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Jordan Hawkins
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
UConn Players to Watch
Sanogo leads his squad in both points (17.3) and rebounds (7.5) per game, and also averages 1.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
Tristen Newton averages a team-best 4.7 assists per game. He is also putting up 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds, shooting 37.8% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
Jordan Hawkins is posting 15.9 points, 1.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
Andre Jackson posts 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the field.
Alex Karaban posts 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 40.9% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Adama Sanogo
|17.5
|8.1
|0.8
|0.5
|1
|0.4
|Andre Jackson
|8.8
|6.5
|4.6
|0.7
|0.5
|0.7
|Tristen Newton
|8.9
|4.2
|5.4
|1.1
|0.2
|1.2
|Jordan Hawkins
|14.7
|3.4
|1.3
|0.5
|0.2
|2.7
|Alex Karaban
|8.2
|4.8
|1.6
|0.6
|1
|1.5
