Top UConn Players to Watch vs. Arkansas - Sweet 16
The UConn Huskies (27-8) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) are scheduled to square off fpr their Sweet 16 matchup on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:15 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Adama Sanogo and Anthony Black are two players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch UConn vs. Arkansas
- Game Day: Thursday, March 23
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV
UConn's Last Game
In its previous game, UConn defeated Saint Mary's (CA) on Sunday, 70-55. Its top scorer was Sanogo with 24 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Adama Sanogo
|24
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tristen Newton
|13
|3
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Jordan Hawkins
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
UConn Players to Watch
Sanogo leads the Huskies with 17.3 points per contest and 7.5 rebounds, while also posting 1.2 assists.
Tristen Newton is tops on his squad in assists per contest (4.7), and also puts up 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Jordan Hawkins is posting 15.9 points, 1.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Andre Jackson posts 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the floor.
Alex Karaban is posting 9.4 points, 1.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Adama Sanogo
|17.5
|8.1
|0.8
|0.5
|1
|0.4
|Andre Jackson
|8.8
|6.5
|4.6
|0.7
|0.5
|0.7
|Tristen Newton
|8.9
|4.2
|5.4
|1.1
|0.2
|1.2
|Jordan Hawkins
|14.7
|3.4
|1.3
|0.5
|0.2
|2.7
|Alex Karaban
|8.2
|4.8
|1.6
|0.6
|1
|1.5
