The UConn Huskies (27-8) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) are scheduled to square off fpr their Sweet 16 matchup on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:15 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Adama Sanogo and Anthony Black are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch UConn vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UConn's Last Game

In its previous game, UConn defeated Saint Mary's (CA) on Sunday, 70-55. Its top scorer was Sanogo with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 24 8 0 0 1 0 Tristen Newton 13 3 5 1 1 3 Jordan Hawkins 12 0 0 0 0 4

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo leads the Huskies with 17.3 points per contest and 7.5 rebounds, while also posting 1.2 assists.

Tristen Newton is tops on his squad in assists per contest (4.7), and also puts up 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Hawkins is posting 15.9 points, 1.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Andre Jackson posts 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the floor.

Alex Karaban is posting 9.4 points, 1.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)