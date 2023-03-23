When the UConn Huskies and Arkansas Razorbacks play in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET, Adama Sanogo and Anthony Black will be two of the most notable players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch UConn vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UConn's Last Game

On Sunday, in its last game, UConn defeated Saint Mary's (CA) 70-55. With 24 points, Sanogo was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 24 8 0 0 1 0 Tristen Newton 13 3 5 1 1 3 Jordan Hawkins 12 0 0 0 0 4

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo posts 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.2 assists, shooting 60.5% from the field.

Tristen Newton paces the Huskies at 4.7 assists per contest, while also averaging 4.2 rebounds and 10.1 points.

Jordan Hawkins posts 15.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Andre Jackson puts up 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 42.2% from the floor.

Alex Karaban puts up 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.9% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)