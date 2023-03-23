Top UConn Players to Watch vs. Arkansas - Sweet 16
Adama Sanogo and Anthony Black are two players to watch on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET, when the UConn Huskies match up with the Arkansas Razorbacks in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Arena.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch UConn vs. Arkansas
- Game Day: Thursday, March 23
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV
UConn's Last Game
In its previous game, UConn beat Saint Mary's (CA) on Sunday, 70-55. Sanogo scored a team-high 24 points (and contributed zero assists and eight rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Adama Sanogo
|24
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tristen Newton
|13
|3
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Jordan Hawkins
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
UConn Players to Watch
Sanogo puts up 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.2 assists, shooting 60.5% from the floor.
Tristen Newton is tops on the Huskies at 4.7 assists per game, while also posting 4.2 rebounds and 10.1 points.
Jordan Hawkins posts 15.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.5% from the field and 37.8% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.
Andre Jackson puts up 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
Alex Karaban posts 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.9% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Adama Sanogo
|17.5
|8.1
|0.8
|0.5
|1
|0.4
|Andre Jackson
|8.8
|6.5
|4.6
|0.7
|0.5
|0.7
|Tristen Newton
|8.9
|4.2
|5.4
|1.1
|0.2
|1.2
|Jordan Hawkins
|14.7
|3.4
|1.3
|0.5
|0.2
|2.7
|Alex Karaban
|8.2
|4.8
|1.6
|0.6
|1
|1.5
