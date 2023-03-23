Adama Sanogo and Anthony Black are two players to watch on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET, when the UConn Huskies match up with the Arkansas Razorbacks in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch UConn vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UConn's Last Game

In its previous game, UConn beat Saint Mary's (CA) on Sunday, 70-55. Sanogo scored a team-high 24 points (and contributed zero assists and eight rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 24 8 0 0 1 0 Tristen Newton 13 3 5 1 1 3 Jordan Hawkins 12 0 0 0 0 4

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo puts up 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.2 assists, shooting 60.5% from the floor.

Tristen Newton is tops on the Huskies at 4.7 assists per game, while also posting 4.2 rebounds and 10.1 points.

Jordan Hawkins posts 15.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.5% from the field and 37.8% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Andre Jackson puts up 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Alex Karaban posts 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.9% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)