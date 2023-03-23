When the UConn Huskies and Arkansas Razorbacks play in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET, Adama Sanogo and Anthony Black will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch UConn vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: CBS

UConn's Last Game

In its previous game, UConn beat Saint Mary's (CA) on Sunday, 70-55. Its high scorer was Sanogo with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 24 8 0 0 1 0 Tristen Newton 13 3 5 1 1 3 Jordan Hawkins 12 0 0 0 0 4

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo paces the Huskies with 17.3 points per contest and 7.5 rebounds, while also posting 1.2 assists.

Tristen Newton puts up a team-leading 4.7 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds, shooting 37.8% from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jordan Hawkins averages 15.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.5% from the field and 37.8% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Andre Jackson posts 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Alex Karaban is posting 9.4 points, 1.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)