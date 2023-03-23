On Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, the UConn Huskies (27-8) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) collide at 7:15 PM ET for their Sweet 16 matchup. The Huskies' Adama Sanogo and the Razorbacks' Anthony Black are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch UConn vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

UConn's Last Game

UConn won its previous game versus Saint Mary's (CA), 70-55, on Sunday. Sanogo was its leading scorer with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 24 8 0 0 1 0 Tristen Newton 13 3 5 1 1 3 Jordan Hawkins 12 0 0 0 0 4

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo is tops on his squad in both points (17.3) and rebounds (7.5) per game, and also posts 1.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Tristen Newton leads the Huskies at 4.7 assists per contest, while also averaging 4.2 rebounds and 10.1 points.

Jordan Hawkins is averaging 15.9 points, 1.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Andre Jackson posts 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the floor.

Alex Karaban averages 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)