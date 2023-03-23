Top UConn Players to Watch vs. Arkansas - Sweet 16
Adama Sanogo and Anthony Black are two players to watch on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET, when the UConn Huskies play the Arkansas Razorbacks in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Arena.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch UConn vs. Arkansas
- Game Day: Thursday, March 23
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV
UConn's Last Game
On Sunday, in its last game, UConn defeated Saint Mary's (CA) 70-55. With 24 points, Sanogo was its high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Adama Sanogo
|24
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tristen Newton
|13
|3
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Jordan Hawkins
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
UConn Players to Watch
Sanogo puts up 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.2 assists, shooting 60.5% from the floor.
Tristen Newton leads his team in assists per game (4.7), and also puts up 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Jordan Hawkins averages 15.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Andre Jackson is putting up 6.8 points, 4.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.
Alex Karaban puts up 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Adama Sanogo
|17.5
|8.1
|0.8
|0.5
|1
|0.4
|Andre Jackson
|8.8
|6.5
|4.6
|0.7
|0.5
|0.7
|Tristen Newton
|8.9
|4.2
|5.4
|1.1
|0.2
|1.2
|Jordan Hawkins
|14.7
|3.4
|1.3
|0.5
|0.2
|2.7
|Alex Karaban
|8.2
|4.8
|1.6
|0.6
|1
|1.5
