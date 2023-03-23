Adama Sanogo and Anthony Black are two players to watch on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET, when the UConn Huskies play the Arkansas Razorbacks in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch UConn vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UConn's Last Game

On Sunday, in its last game, UConn defeated Saint Mary's (CA) 70-55. With 24 points, Sanogo was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 24 8 0 0 1 0 Tristen Newton 13 3 5 1 1 3 Jordan Hawkins 12 0 0 0 0 4

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo puts up 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.2 assists, shooting 60.5% from the floor.

Tristen Newton leads his team in assists per game (4.7), and also puts up 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Hawkins averages 15.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Andre Jackson is putting up 6.8 points, 4.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Alex Karaban puts up 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)