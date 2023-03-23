When the UConn Huskies and Arkansas Razorbacks face off in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET, Adama Sanogo and Anthony Black will be two of the high-profile players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch UConn vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS

UConn's Last Game

In its previous game, UConn defeated Saint Mary's (CA) on Sunday, 70-55. Sanogo scored a team-high 24 points (and added zero assists and eight rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 24 8 0 0 1 0 Tristen Newton 13 3 5 1 1 3 Jordan Hawkins 12 0 0 0 0 4

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo paces his team in both points (17.3) and rebounds (7.5) per game, and also averages 1.2 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Tristen Newton puts up a team-best 4.7 assists per contest. He is also putting up 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds, shooting 37.8% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jordan Hawkins averages 15.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Andre Jackson puts up 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the floor.

Alex Karaban puts up 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)