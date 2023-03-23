The UConn Huskies (27-8) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) are slated to meet for their Sweet 16 matchup on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:15 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Adama Sanogo and Anthony Black are two players to watch.

How to Watch UConn vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

UConn's Last Game

In its previous game, UConn topped Saint Mary's (CA) on Sunday, 70-55. Sanogo scored a team-high 24 points (and chipped in zero assists and eight boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 24 8 0 0 1 0 Tristen Newton 13 3 5 1 1 3 Jordan Hawkins 12 0 0 0 0 4

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo is tops on the Huskies with 17.3 points per game and 7.5 rebounds, while also averaging 1.2 assists.

Tristen Newton leads the Huskies at 4.7 assists per game, while also putting up 4.2 rebounds and 10.1 points.

Jordan Hawkins posts 15.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.5% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Andre Jackson is posting 6.8 points, 4.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per contest.

Alex Karaban posts 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)