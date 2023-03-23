The UConn Huskies (27-8) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) are scheduled to square off fpr their Sweet 16 matchup on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:15 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Adama Sanogo and Anthony Black are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch UConn vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: CBS

UConn's Last Game

UConn was victorious in its most recent game against Saint Mary's (CA), 70-55, on Sunday. Sanogo was its leading scorer with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 24 8 0 0 1 0 Tristen Newton 13 3 5 1 1 3 Jordan Hawkins 12 0 0 0 0 4

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo leads the Huskies with 17.3 points per game and 7.5 rebounds, while also putting up 1.2 assists.

Tristen Newton puts up a team-leading 4.7 assists per contest. He is also posting 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds, shooting 37.8% from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jordan Hawkins is posting 15.9 points, 1.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Andre Jackson averages 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Alex Karaban puts up 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 40.9% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)