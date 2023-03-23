This Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) and No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) will decide which of the teams is heading to the West Region bracket final when it tips off on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 7:15 PM, airing on CBS.

In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (42%).

UConn has a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.

The Huskies are the 12th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 117th.

The 78.5 points per game the Huskies record are 11.1 more points than the Razorbacks give up (67.4).

UConn is 23-4 when scoring more than 67.4 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison

UConn is posting 83.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 13.2 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (70.1).

The Huskies give up 63.9 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 65.8 in away games.

UConn is draining 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is one more threes and 3.9% points better than it is averaging on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

UConn Schedule