How to Watch UConn vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) and No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) will decide which of the teams is heading to the West Region bracket final when it tips off on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 7:15 PM, airing on CBS.
UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (42%).
- UConn has a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 12th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 117th.
- The 78.5 points per game the Huskies record are 11.1 more points than the Razorbacks give up (67.4).
- UConn is 23-4 when scoring more than 67.4 points.
UConn Home & Away Comparison
- UConn is posting 83.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 13.2 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (70.1).
- The Huskies give up 63.9 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 65.8 in away games.
- UConn is draining 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is one more threes and 3.9% points better than it is averaging on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Marquette
|L 70-68
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|Iona
|W 87-63
|MVP Arena
|3/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 70-55
|MVP Arena
|3/23/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
