A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) or the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) when the teams meet in a West Region bracket matchup. Sportsbooks think UConn will claim victory, naming the as 4.5-point favorites. The action starts at 7:15 PM on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, airing on CBS. The point total is 140.5 in the matchup.

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -4.5 140.5

UConn Betting Records & Stats

In 17 games this season, UConn and its opponents have gone over 140.5 total points.

UConn's contests this year have an average total of 143.1, 2.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Huskies have a 20-9-0 record against the spread this season.

UConn has won 19, or 76%, of the 25 games it has played as the favorite this season.

UConn has a record of 17-3, a 85% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for UConn.

UConn vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 17 58.6% 78.5 152.8 64.7 132.1 142.9 Arkansas 16 48.5% 74.3 152.8 67.4 132.1 141.6

Additional UConn Insights & Trends

UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.

The Huskies have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.

The 78.5 points per game the Huskies put up are 11.1 more points than the Razorbacks give up (67.4).

UConn has a 16-7 record against the spread and a 23-4 record overall when putting up more than 67.4 points.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 20-9-0 16-7 18-11-0 Arkansas 15-18-0 3-1 15-18-0

UConn vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits

UConn Arkansas 15-2 Home Record 13-3 5-5 Away Record 2-8 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

