A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (27-8) and the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) squaring off with a place in the West Region bracket final up for grabs on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. UConn is a 4.5-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament contest, which begins at 7:15 PM on CBS. The over/under for the matchup is 140.5.

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
UConn -4.5 140.5

UConn Betting Records & Stats

  • UConn and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points in 17 of 29 games this season.
  • UConn has an average total of 143.1 in its games this year, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Huskies are 20-9-0 ATS this season.
  • UConn has been the favorite in 25 games this season and won 19 (76%) of those contests.
  • UConn has a record of 17-3, a 85% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UConn has a 65.5% chance to win.

UConn vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
UConn 17 58.6% 78.5 152.8 64.7 132.1 142.9
Arkansas 16 48.5% 74.3 152.8 67.4 132.1 141.6

Additional UConn Insights & Trends

  • UConn has gone 8-2 over its past 10 contests, with a 9-1 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Huskies have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.
  • The Huskies put up 11.1 more points per game (78.5) than the Razorbacks give up (67.4).
  • When UConn puts up more than 67.4 points, it is 16-7 against the spread and 23-4 overall.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
UConn 20-9-0 16-7 18-11-0
Arkansas 15-18-0 3-1 15-18-0

UConn vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits

UConn Arkansas
15-2 Home Record 13-3
5-5 Away Record 2-8
10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0
3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0
83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3
70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9
11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0
3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

