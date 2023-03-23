UConn vs. Arkansas: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (27-8) and the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) squaring off with a place in the West Region bracket final up for grabs on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. UConn is a 4.5-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament contest, which begins at 7:15 PM on CBS. The over/under for the matchup is 140.5.
UConn vs. Arkansas Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UConn
|-4.5
|140.5
UConn Betting Records & Stats
- UConn and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points in 17 of 29 games this season.
- UConn has an average total of 143.1 in its games this year, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Huskies are 20-9-0 ATS this season.
- UConn has been the favorite in 25 games this season and won 19 (76%) of those contests.
- UConn has a record of 17-3, a 85% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UConn has a 65.5% chance to win.
UConn vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 140.5
|% of Games Over 140.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UConn
|17
|58.6%
|78.5
|152.8
|64.7
|132.1
|142.9
|Arkansas
|16
|48.5%
|74.3
|152.8
|67.4
|132.1
|141.6
Additional UConn Insights & Trends
- UConn has gone 8-2 over its past 10 contests, with a 9-1 record against the spread during that span.
- The Huskies have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.
- The Huskies put up 11.1 more points per game (78.5) than the Razorbacks give up (67.4).
- When UConn puts up more than 67.4 points, it is 16-7 against the spread and 23-4 overall.
UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UConn
|20-9-0
|16-7
|18-11-0
|Arkansas
|15-18-0
|3-1
|15-18-0
UConn vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits
|UConn
|Arkansas
|15-2
|Home Record
|13-3
|5-5
|Away Record
|2-8
|10-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-8-0
|3-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-7-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.3
|70.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.9
|11-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|3-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
