A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (27-8) and the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) squaring off with a place in the West Region bracket final up for grabs on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. UConn is a 4.5-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament contest, which begins at 7:15 PM on CBS. The over/under for the matchup is 140.5.

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -4.5 140.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UConn Betting Records & Stats

UConn and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points in 17 of 29 games this season.

UConn has an average total of 143.1 in its games this year, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Huskies are 20-9-0 ATS this season.

UConn has been the favorite in 25 games this season and won 19 (76%) of those contests.

UConn has a record of 17-3, a 85% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UConn has a 65.5% chance to win.

UConn vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 17 58.6% 78.5 152.8 64.7 132.1 142.9 Arkansas 16 48.5% 74.3 152.8 67.4 132.1 141.6

Additional UConn Insights & Trends

UConn has gone 8-2 over its past 10 contests, with a 9-1 record against the spread during that span.

The Huskies have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.

The Huskies put up 11.1 more points per game (78.5) than the Razorbacks give up (67.4).

When UConn puts up more than 67.4 points, it is 16-7 against the spread and 23-4 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 20-9-0 16-7 18-11-0 Arkansas 15-18-0 3-1 15-18-0

UConn vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits

UConn Arkansas 15-2 Home Record 13-3 5-5 Away Record 2-8 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.