A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) or the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) when the teams meet in a West Region bracket matchup. Sportsbooks think UConn will claim victory, naming the as 3.5-point favorites. The action starts at 7:15 PM on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, airing on CBS. The matchup has an over/under set at 139.5 points.

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -3.5 139.5

UConn Betting Records & Stats

UConn and its opponents have combined to score more than 139.5 points in 18 of 29 games this season.

The average point total in UConn's outings this year is 143.1, 3.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Huskies are 20-9-0 against the spread this season.

UConn has entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 19, or 76%, of those games.

This season, UConn has won 17 of its 20 games, or 85%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

UConn has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

UConn vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 18 62.1% 78.5 152.8 64.7 132.1 142.9 Arkansas 16 48.5% 74.3 152.8 67.4 132.1 141.6

Additional UConn Insights & Trends

UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.

The Huskies have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.

The Huskies average 78.5 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 67.4 the Razorbacks allow.

UConn is 16-7 against the spread and 23-4 overall when scoring more than 67.4 points.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 20-9-0 17-8 18-11-0 Arkansas 15-18-0 4-2 15-18-0

UConn vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits

UConn Arkansas 15-2 Home Record 13-3 5-5 Away Record 2-8 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.