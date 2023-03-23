The West Region bracket's No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (27-8) are 3.5-point favorites to defeat the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 7:15 PM, live from T-Mobile Arena and airing on CBS. The matchup's over/under is set at 139.5.

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
UConn -3.5 139.5

UConn Betting Records & Stats

  • UConn's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 139.5 points 18 times.
  • The average total in UConn's outings this year is 143.1, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Huskies have compiled a 20-9-0 record against the spread.
  • UConn has been the favorite in 25 games this season and won 19 (76%) of those contests.
  • UConn has a record of 17-4, a 81% win rate, when it's favored by -185 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for UConn.

UConn vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
UConn 18 62.1% 78.5 152.8 64.7 132.1 142.9
Arkansas 16 48.5% 74.3 152.8 67.4 132.1 141.6

Additional UConn Insights & Trends

  • UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its past 10 games.
  • Four of Huskies' last 10 contests have hit the over.
  • The 78.5 points per game the Huskies put up are 11.1 more points than the Razorbacks give up (67.4).
  • When UConn totals more than 67.4 points, it is 16-7 against the spread and 23-4 overall.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
UConn 20-9-0 17-8 18-11-0
Arkansas 15-18-0 4-2 15-18-0

UConn vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits

UConn Arkansas
15-2 Home Record 13-3
5-5 Away Record 2-8
10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0
3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0
83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3
70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9
11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0
3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

