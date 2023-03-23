The West Region bracket's No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (27-8) are 3.5-point favorites to defeat the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 7:15 PM, live from T-Mobile Arena and airing on CBS. The matchup's over/under is set at 139.5.

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -3.5 139.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UConn Betting Records & Stats

UConn's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 139.5 points 18 times.

The average total in UConn's outings this year is 143.1, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Huskies have compiled a 20-9-0 record against the spread.

UConn has been the favorite in 25 games this season and won 19 (76%) of those contests.

UConn has a record of 17-4, a 81% win rate, when it's favored by -185 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for UConn.

UConn vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 18 62.1% 78.5 152.8 64.7 132.1 142.9 Arkansas 16 48.5% 74.3 152.8 67.4 132.1 141.6

Additional UConn Insights & Trends

UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its past 10 games.

Four of Huskies' last 10 contests have hit the over.

The 78.5 points per game the Huskies put up are 11.1 more points than the Razorbacks give up (67.4).

When UConn totals more than 67.4 points, it is 16-7 against the spread and 23-4 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 20-9-0 17-8 18-11-0 Arkansas 15-18-0 4-2 15-18-0

UConn vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits

UConn Arkansas 15-2 Home Record 13-3 5-5 Away Record 2-8 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.