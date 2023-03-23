A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (27-8) playing as 3.5-point favorites against the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. The NCAA Tournament contest tips off at 7:15 PM on CBS, with the winner moving on to the West Region bracket final. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5.

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -3.5 139.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UConn Betting Records & Stats

In 18 of 29 games this season, UConn and its opponents have gone over 139.5 points.

UConn has an average total of 143.1 in its contests this year, 3.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Huskies have gone 20-9-0 ATS this season.

UConn has been the favorite in 25 games this season and won 19 (76%) of those contests.

UConn has a record of 17-4, a 81% win rate, when it's favored by -185 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for UConn.

UConn vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 18 62.1% 78.5 152.8 64.7 132.1 142.9 Arkansas 16 48.5% 74.3 152.8 67.4 132.1 141.6

Additional UConn Insights & Trends

UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Huskies have gone over the total four times.

The 78.5 points per game the Huskies record are 11.1 more points than the Razorbacks give up (67.4).

When UConn scores more than 67.4 points, it is 16-7 against the spread and 23-4 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 20-9-0 17-8 18-11-0 Arkansas 15-18-0 4-2 15-18-0

UConn vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits

UConn Arkansas 15-2 Home Record 13-3 5-5 Away Record 2-8 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.