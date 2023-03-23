A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (27-8) playing as 3.5-point favorites against the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. The NCAA Tournament contest starts at 7:15 PM on CBS, with the winner moving on to the West Region bracket final. The over/under is set at 139.5 for the matchup.

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -3.5 139.5

UConn Betting Records & Stats

UConn and its opponents have gone over 139.5 combined points in 18 of 29 games this season.

UConn's matchups this year have an average total of 143.1, 3.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Huskies are 20-9-0 ATS this season.

This season, UConn has won 19 out of the 25 games, or 76%, in which it has been favored.

This season, UConn has won 17 of its 21 games, or 81%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from UConn, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

UConn vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 18 62.1% 78.5 152.8 64.7 132.1 142.9 Arkansas 16 48.5% 74.3 152.8 67.4 132.1 141.6

Additional UConn Insights & Trends

UConn has gone 8-2 over its last 10 contests, with a 9-1 record against the spread during that span.

Four of Huskies' last 10 games have hit the over.

The Huskies put up 78.5 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 67.4 the Razorbacks allow.

UConn is 16-7 against the spread and 23-4 overall when scoring more than 67.4 points.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 20-9-0 17-8 18-11-0 Arkansas 15-18-0 4-2 15-18-0

UConn vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits

UConn Arkansas 15-2 Home Record 13-3 5-5 Away Record 2-8 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

