The West Region bracket's No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (27-8) are 3.5-point favorites to defeat the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 7:15 PM, live from T-Mobile Arena and airing on CBS. The matchup has an over/under set at 140.5 points.

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -3.5 140.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UConn Betting Records & Stats

UConn and its opponents have scored more than 140.5 points in 17 of 29 games this season.

UConn's contests this year have an average total of 143.1, 2.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Huskies are 20-9-0 against the spread this season.

This season, UConn has won 19 out of the 25 games, or 76%, in which it has been favored.

UConn has a record of 17-4, a 81% win rate, when it's favored by -185 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from UConn, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

UConn vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 17 58.6% 78.5 152.8 64.7 132.1 142.9 Arkansas 16 48.5% 74.3 152.8 67.4 132.1 141.6

Additional UConn Insights & Trends

UConn has gone 8-2 in its last 10 games, with a 9-1 record against the spread in that span.

Four of Huskies' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The 78.5 points per game the Huskies record are 11.1 more points than the Razorbacks give up (67.4).

UConn is 16-7 against the spread and 23-4 overall when scoring more than 67.4 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 20-9-0 17-8 18-11-0 Arkansas 15-18-0 4-2 15-18-0

UConn vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits

UConn Arkansas 15-2 Home Record 13-3 5-5 Away Record 2-8 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.