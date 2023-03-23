The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) are 3.5-point underdogs for their Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) on Thursday at 7:15 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from T-Mobile Arena and airing on CBS. The point total is set at 140.5 in the matchup.

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -3.5 140.5

UConn Betting Records & Stats

UConn and its opponents have gone over 140.5 combined points in 17 of 29 games this season.

The average total in UConn's outings this year is 143.1, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Huskies are 20-9-0 against the spread this season.

UConn has been the favorite in 25 games this season and won 19 (76%) of those contests.

This season, UConn has won 17 of its 21 games, or 81%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for UConn.

UConn vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 17 58.6% 78.5 152.8 64.7 132.1 142.9 Arkansas 16 48.5% 74.3 152.8 67.4 132.1 141.6

Additional UConn Insights & Trends

UConn has gone 8-2 in its last 10 games, with a 9-1 record against the spread during that span.

The Huskies have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.

The Huskies average 11.1 more points per game (78.5) than the Razorbacks give up (67.4).

UConn is 16-7 against the spread and 23-4 overall when scoring more than 67.4 points.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 20-9-0 17-8 18-11-0 Arkansas 15-18-0 4-2 15-18-0

UConn vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits

UConn Arkansas 15-2 Home Record 13-3 5-5 Away Record 2-8 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

