The No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) and the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. UConn is favored by 4.5 points in the Sweet 16 matchup, which tips off at 7:15 PM on CBS. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5 points.

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -4.5 140.5

UConn Betting Records & Stats

In 17 of 29 games this season, UConn and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points.

The average total in UConn's games this year is 143.1, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Huskies are 20-9-0 ATS this season.

UConn has won 19, or 76%, of the 25 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, UConn has won 17 of its 20 games, or 85%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for UConn.

UConn vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 17 58.6% 78.5 152.8 64.7 132.1 142.9 Arkansas 16 48.5% 74.3 152.8 67.4 132.1 141.6

Additional UConn Insights & Trends

UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Huskies have hit the over four times.

The Huskies score 11.1 more points per game (78.5) than the Razorbacks give up (67.4).

When UConn puts up more than 67.4 points, it is 16-7 against the spread and 23-4 overall.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 20-9-0 16-7 18-11-0 Arkansas 15-18-0 3-1 15-18-0

UConn vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits

UConn Arkansas 15-2 Home Record 13-3 5-5 Away Record 2-8 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

