The No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) and the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. UConn is favored by 4.5 points in the Sweet 16 matchup, which tips off at 7:15 PM on CBS. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5 points.

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
UConn -4.5 140.5

UConn Betting Records & Stats

  • In 17 of 29 games this season, UConn and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points.
  • The average total in UConn's games this year is 143.1, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Huskies are 20-9-0 ATS this season.
  • UConn has won 19, or 76%, of the 25 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, UConn has won 17 of its 20 games, or 85%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for UConn.

UConn vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
UConn 17 58.6% 78.5 152.8 64.7 132.1 142.9
Arkansas 16 48.5% 74.3 152.8 67.4 132.1 141.6

Additional UConn Insights & Trends

  • UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Huskies have hit the over four times.
  • The Huskies score 11.1 more points per game (78.5) than the Razorbacks give up (67.4).
  • When UConn puts up more than 67.4 points, it is 16-7 against the spread and 23-4 overall.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
UConn 20-9-0 16-7 18-11-0
Arkansas 15-18-0 3-1 15-18-0

UConn vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits

UConn Arkansas
15-2 Home Record 13-3
5-5 Away Record 2-8
10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0
3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0
83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3
70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9
11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0
3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

