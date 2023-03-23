UConn vs. Arkansas: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
The No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) and the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. UConn is favored by 4.5 points in the Sweet 16 matchup, which tips off at 7:15 PM on CBS. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5 points.
UConn vs. Arkansas Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UConn
|-4.5
|140.5
UConn Betting Records & Stats
- In 17 of 29 games this season, UConn and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points.
- The average total in UConn's games this year is 143.1, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Huskies are 20-9-0 ATS this season.
- UConn has won 19, or 76%, of the 25 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, UConn has won 17 of its 20 games, or 85%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for UConn.
UConn vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 140.5
|% of Games Over 140.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UConn
|17
|58.6%
|78.5
|152.8
|64.7
|132.1
|142.9
|Arkansas
|16
|48.5%
|74.3
|152.8
|67.4
|132.1
|141.6
Additional UConn Insights & Trends
- UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Huskies have hit the over four times.
- The Huskies score 11.1 more points per game (78.5) than the Razorbacks give up (67.4).
- When UConn puts up more than 67.4 points, it is 16-7 against the spread and 23-4 overall.
UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UConn
|20-9-0
|16-7
|18-11-0
|Arkansas
|15-18-0
|3-1
|15-18-0
UConn vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits
|UConn
|Arkansas
|15-2
|Home Record
|13-3
|5-5
|Away Record
|2-8
|10-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-8-0
|3-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-7-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.3
|70.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.9
|11-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|3-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
