The Boston Celtics (50-23) square off against the Indiana Pacers (33-40) as heavy, 12-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 122 - Pacers 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 12)

Celtics (- 12) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



The Pacers' .534 ATS win percentage (39-33-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Celtics' .507 mark (37-33-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Indiana covers the spread when it is a 12-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 12 or more (42.9%).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Boston does it better (53.4% of the time) than Indiana (50.7%).

The Celtics have a .706 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (48-20) this season, better than the .411 winning percentage for the Pacers as a moneyline underdog (23-33).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston is allowing 112.2 points per game this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), but it has really shined offensively, averaging 117.8 points per game (third-best).

This year, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, putting up 26.4 per game.

In terms of three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Celtics, who are making 15.9 threes per game (second-best in NBA) and shooting 37.7% from three-point land (fifth-best).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Boston has taken 52.2% two-pointers (accounting for 62% of the team's baskets) and 47.8% three-pointers (38%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.